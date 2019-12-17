Top 25 high school basketball scores: City of Palms Classic takes center stage

Video: Top 25 high school basketball rankings

See how Sierra Canyon, Paul VI and Montvedre Academy all notched big wins.

The week before Christmas is always a defining time in the high school basketball season as holiday events dominate the scene.

The City of Palms Classic, 'Iolani Classic, Chick-fil-A Classic and Tarkanian Classic take center stage this week as 18 of the top 25 teams in the nation are participating in one of the four highly regarded holiday tournaments.

The City of Palms is the headliner, as the loaded Sunshine State event features No. 1 Montverde Academy, No. 5 IMG Academy, 7 Sunrise Christian Academy, No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com