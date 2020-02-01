Top 25 high school basketball scores: Memphis East upsets No. 3 Sunrise Christian Academy 58-55
No. 1 Montverde Academy takes down No. 11 IMG Academy for third time this season in St. James Invitational title game.
Video: Top 25 basketball rankings
Breaking down this week's elite high school basketball teams.
The week began with a major upset as previous No. 2 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) suffered their first home loss in over 20 years in a 86-81 loss to West Oaks Academy (Orlando, Fla.).
Tuesday night was a big night in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference as a pair of top 25 matchups saw No. 6 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) take down No. 10 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) 62-60 and Gonzaga knock off No. 21 St. John's (Washington, D.C.) 86-67.
No. 10 Paul VI also picked up a quality win over No. ...
