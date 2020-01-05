Top 25 high school basketball scores: Minnehaha Academy upsets Sierra Canyon 78-58

Video: Best of the City of Palms Classic

See highlights from pre-Christmas extravaganza in Fort Myers, Fla.

A pair of stunning results end another thrilling week of high school basketball action as Briarcrest Christian shocks No. 4 IMG Academy 32-22 and Minnehaha Academy blows past No. 8 Sierra Canyon 78-58 on Saturday night.

In one of the biggest upsets of the year, Bishop McNamara handed No. 3 Paul VI its second defeat of the week in a 60-55 shocker.

No. 1 Montverde Academy took home a wire-to-wire 77-32 victory over No. 12 Patrick School in the John Wall Holiday Invitational title game on Monday night.

A shocking upset went down in the Classic at Damien title game as No. ...

