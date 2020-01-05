Top 25 high school basketball scores: Minnehaha Academy upsets Sierra Canyon 78-58
Briarcrest Christian shocks No. 4 IMG Academy 32-22 in Memphis.
Video: Best of the City of Palms Classic
See highlights from pre-Christmas extravaganza in Fort Myers, Fla.
A pair of stunning results end another thrilling week of high school basketball action as Briarcrest Christian shocks No. 4 IMG Academy 32-22 and Minnehaha Academy blows past No. 8 Sierra Canyon 78-58 on Saturday night.
In one of the biggest upsets of the year, Bishop McNamara handed No. 3 Paul VI its second defeat of the week in a 60-55 shocker.
No. 1 Montverde Academy took home a wire-to-wire 77-32 victory over No. 12 Patrick School in the John Wall Holiday Invitational title game on Monday night.
A shocking upset went down in the Classic at Damien title game as No. ...
