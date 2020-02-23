Top 25 high school basketball scores: Mount St. Joseph upsets No. 12 St. Frances Academy in grudge match

Video: Sierra Canyon highlights



See the star-studded Trailblazers in action from the 2019-20 season.

An exciting week of postseason high school basketball kicked off on Sunday with the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament semifinals.

No. 9 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) took down St. John's (Washington, D.C.) 63-50, while No. 22 Paul VI knocked off Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) 74-63 to advance to Monday's tournament championship game.

Another big-time matchup on Sunday saw an upset as Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore) knocked off No. 12 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) 76-63 in the grudge match for the MIAA Conference A title.

Postseason action begins this week in Texas, as ranked UIL contenders No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com