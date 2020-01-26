Top 25 high school basketball scores: No. 1 Montverde Academy blows by No. 22 Long Island Lutheran 83-47 in MAIT title game

No. 5 Grayson takes down Shiloh 68-67 in thrilling Peach State showdown.

Video: Top 10 Basketball Plays of the Week

You know it's an action-packed Top 10 when an 80-foot buzzer-beater doesn't make No. 1.

Martin Luther King Jr. weekend is a defining time for the high school basketball rankings as the Spalding Hoophall Classic headlines an exciting week of hoops action.

The headlining matchup of the weekend was a rematch of the City of Palms Classic as No. 1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) knocked off No. 12 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) 76-64 at the Spalding Hoophall Classic.

Other key Sunday games at the Hoophall included No. 4 Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) taking down Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) 91-48 and No. ...

