Top 25 high school basketball scores: No. 1 Montverde Academy blows by No. 22 Long Island Lutheran 83-47 in MAIT title game
No. 5 Grayson takes down Shiloh 68-67 in thrilling Peach State showdown.
Video: Top 10 Basketball Plays of the Week
You know it's an action-packed Top 10 when an 80-foot buzzer-beater doesn't make No. 1.
Martin Luther King Jr. weekend is a defining time for the high school basketball rankings as the Spalding Hoophall Classic headlines an exciting week of hoops action.
The headlining matchup of the weekend was a rematch of the City of Palms Classic as No. 1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) knocked off No. 12 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) 76-64 at the Spalding Hoophall Classic.
Other key Sunday games at the Hoophall included No. 4 Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) taking down Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) 91-48 and No. ...
Video: Kobe Bryant in high school
MaxPreps looks back as the Mamba readies for his final game.
5 best players left off McDonald's roster
Cam Thomas, Earl Timberlake Jr., Reece Beekman headline top players not invited to annual showcase.
How to Watch: Emoni Bates on NFHS Network
Sophomore sensation has led the defending state champions to a 6-1 start, averaging 30.2 points...
Is this basketball's most unique prospect?
Elite junior talent has teamed with Jalen Suggs to help make Minnehaha Academy a national power...
2020 girls McDonald's All American rosters
Paige Bueckers, Kamilla Cardosa, Caitlin Clark among headliners for 19th annual game in Houston.
2020 boys McDonald's All American rosters
Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs among headliners for 43rd annual game in Houston.