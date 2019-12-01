Top 25 high school basketball scores: No. 1 Montverde Academy, No. 3 Sierra Canyon take down Duncanville

Video: Top 25 high school basketball rankings

The 2019-20 season ramps up this week with plenty of holiday action.

High school basketball fans have plenty to be thankful for this week as 17 of the Top 25 teams in the nation take the court.

See this week's full Top 25 schedule below.

No. 21 Morgan Park (Chicago) tipped off the week with a thrilling 61-59 season-opening victory over Whitney Young (Chicago).

No. 11 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) picked up a signature 87-79 victory over Mayfair (Lakewood, Calif.) behind 44 points from MaxPreps reigning National Player of the Year Sharife Cooper.

For an encore Saturday night, Cooper produced 52 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

No. 1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) opened up its season with a big win over defending state champions Duncanville (Texas) 84-51.

No. 4 Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) took down Lancaster (Texas) 69-47 and St. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com