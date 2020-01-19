Top 25 high school basketball scores: No. 11 Paul VI defeats No. 14 Sierra Canyon 70-62
No. 1 Montverde Academy takes down No. 12 IMG Academy Sunday night at MLK weekend showcase.
Video: Top 10 Basketball Plays of the Week
You know it's an action-packed Top 10 when an 80-foot buzzer-beater doesn't make No. 1.
Martin Luther King Jr. weekend is a defining time for the high school basketball rankings as the Spalding Hoophall Classic headlines an exciting week of hoops action.
The headlining matchup of the weekend was a rematch of the City of Palms Classic as No. 1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) knocked off No. 12 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) 76-64 at the Spalding Hoophall Classic.
Other key Sunday games at the Hoophall included No. 5 Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) taking down Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) 91-48 and No. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Top 25 basketball scoreboard
Martin Luther King weekend is crucial time for ranked teams as Spalding Hoophall Classic, Bass...
-
No. 3 Oak Hill wins Bass Pro Shops
The Warriors knock off No. 11 Paul VI to win their fourth Bass Pro Tournament of Champions...
-
Oak Hill, Paul VI meet in Bass Pro finals
Third-ranked Warriors get past Vashon 56-51 while Panthers take out Washington 74-60.
-
MaxPreps/DLS MLK Classic: Top 25 players
Elite freshmen and sophomores highlight deep dish of top players at the annual Northern California...
-
MaxPreps/WBCA Players of the Week - Week 5
MaxPreps/WBCA High School Players of the Week announced January 12, 2019.
-
Top 10 Basketball Plays of the Week
Highly-touted prospects Greg Brown and Andre Jackson among those to make the cut.