Top 25 high school basketball scores: No. 11 Paul VI defeats No. 14 Sierra Canyon 70-62

You know it's an action-packed Top 10 when an 80-foot buzzer-beater doesn't make No. 1.

Martin Luther King Jr. weekend is a defining time for the high school basketball rankings as the Spalding Hoophall Classic headlines an exciting week of hoops action.

The headlining matchup of the weekend was a rematch of the City of Palms Classic as No. 1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) knocked off No. 12 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) 76-64 at the Spalding Hoophall Classic.

Other key Sunday games at the Hoophall included No. 5 Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) taking down Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) 91-48 and No. ...

