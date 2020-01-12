Top 25 high school basketball scores: No. 17 Sierra Canyon blows by No. 11 Rancho Christian 78-62

Video: Top 25 high school basketball rankings

Upsets continue to add and drop teams in Top 10.

The unexpected results have been rolling in all season in high school basketball as the MaxPreps Top 25 rankingscontinues to experience turbulence everywhere but the No. 1 spot.

In a big night in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, No. 7 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) knocked off No. 19 St. John's (Washington, D.C.) 68-62 and No. 13 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) took down No. 20 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) 62-54.

On Friday night, St. Raymond (Bronx, N.Y.) got revenge on an early season loss to No. 12 Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.), blowing out the Crusaders 93-68.

This weekend, No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com