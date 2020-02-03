Top 25 high school basketball scores: No. 17 Sierra Canyon faces No. 22 Long Island Lutheran in Metro Classic
No. 5 Oak Hill Academy takes on No. 25 St. Frances Academy and No. 11 IMG Academy faces Poly at East Coast Bump.
Video: Grayson basketball highlights
See the Georgia power and No. 4-ranked team in action.
The 2019-20 high school basketball season continues to deliver unexpected results, as three Top 5 teams fell to unranked opponents last week.
A pair of intriguing matchups take place in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference action on Tuesday as No. 10 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) looks to avenge its loss to Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.), while DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) travels to Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.).
Friday features showdowns between No. 6 DeMatha and Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), No. 16 Scotlandville (Baton Rouge, La.) traveling to Walker (La.) and No. ...
