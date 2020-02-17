Top 25 high school basketball scores: No. 19 Paul VI upsets No. 3 DeMatha 74-65

Video: Dorman basketball highlights

See the South Carolina powerhouse and the nation's No. 4 team in action.

It is an exciting time for high school basketball fans as postseason play heats up around the country.

The week kicked off Sunday with a Top 25 upset as No. 19 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) knocked off No. 3 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) 74-65.

A Minnesota showdown Tuesday takes center stage between No. 8 Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis) and Eden Prairie.

Also Tuesday, CIF Open Division Southern Section pool play continues with No. 6 Centennial (Corona) looking to rebound from last week's loss against Harvard-Westlake (Studio City) and No. ...

