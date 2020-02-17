Top 25 high school basketball scores: No. 19 Paul VI upsets No. 3 DeMatha 74-65
No. 8 Minnehaha Academy faces unbeaten Eden Prairie in Tuesday Gopher State showdown.
Video: Dorman basketball highlights
See the South Carolina powerhouse and the nation's No. 4 team in action.
It is an exciting time for high school basketball fans as postseason play heats up around the country.
The week kicked off Sunday with a Top 25 upset as No. 19 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) knocked off No. 3 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) 74-65.
A Minnesota showdown Tuesday takes center stage between No. 8 Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis) and Eden Prairie.
Also Tuesday, CIF Open Division Southern Section pool play continues with No. 6 Centennial (Corona) looking to rebound from last week's loss against Harvard-Westlake (Studio City) and No. ...
Jordan Brand Classic 2020 rosters
National Player of the Year candidates Jalen Green, Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes headline...
Murr finishes season with 1,506 points
Tommy Murr of Alabama became third player to reach 1,400 points in a season twice.
7-footers in high school hoops
Elite prospects Evan Mobley, Chet Holmgren and Walker Kessler headline list of 7-footers in...
True hoops national championship tourney?
South Carolina's Dorman approved to participate at GEICO Nationals.
Watch: Freshman phenom Dajuan Wagner Jr.
Son of Garden State legend has helped put Camden back on the map.
MaxPreps/WBCA Players of the Week - Week 9
MaxPreps/WBCA High School Players of the Week announced February 9, 2019.