Top 25 high school basketball scores: No. 2 Grayson faces Norcross in state quarterfinal showdown
Playoff action heats up across the nation as the 2019-20 high school hoops season reaches stretch run.
Video: Sierra Canyon highlights
See the star-studded Trailblazers in action from the 2019-20 season.
An exciting week of postseason high school basketball kicked off with another surprising result as Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore) defeated then No. 12 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) 76-63 in the MIAA Conference A title game.
In the WCAC title game on Monday night, No. 6 DeMatha defeated then No. 22 Paul VI 70-56. The Stags captured their 41st conference championship and their second in the past three seasons.
Postseason action started up this week in Texas, as ranked UIL Class 6A contenders No. 21 Duncanville (Texas) and No. 22 Westlake (Austin, Texas) opened state tournament action with wins on Monday night and No. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Watch: Sabrina Ionescu in high school
MaxPreps 2015-16 Player of the Year at Miramonte became first NCAA player to notch 2,000 points,...
-
National girls basketball assist leaders
Take a look at the national leaders in assists this winter.
-
Leading scorers every season since WWII
Leaders include NFL great Jim Brown, MLB veteran Tony Clark and NBA stars Monta Ellis and Calvin...
-
National girls basketball rebound leaders
Take a look at the game's best rebounders this winter.
-
National girls basketball scoring leaders
Take a look at the girl game's best scorers this winter.
-
HS hoops player hits incredible shot
Another example of how good sports can be