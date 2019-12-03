Top 25 high school basketball scores: No. 2 IMG Academy faces No. 8 Paul VI

Video: Top 25 national high school basketball rankings

No. 1 Montverde Academy played the part with a pair of impressive wins.

The National High School Hoops Festival and Hoophall West takes center stage this week in high school basketball, as each event features a handful of big games involved nationally ranked teams.

See this week's full Top 25 schedule below.

No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) takes on No. 8 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) in the headlining game of the National High School Hoops Festival.

Additional big games at the event include No. 16 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) vs. No. 19 Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) and No. ...

