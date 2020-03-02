Top 25 high school basketball scores: No. 21 Duncanville battles Grand Prairie on Tuesday

Video: Grayson highlights

See the Rams defeat McEachern in the state semifinals.

As the high school basketball season winds to a close, the number of games involving MaxPreps Top 25 teams continues to dwindle as more states finish their seasons.

This week's Top 25 headline action is No. 3 Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.) going for its fourth consecutive state championship against Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) on Friday and No. 2 Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) looking to capture the first state title in program history on Saturday in a showdown against Wheeler (Marietta).

Other intriguing matchups include No. 21 Duncanville (Texas) battling Grand Prairie on Tuesday in the third round of the UIL Class 6A state tournament and No. ...

