Top 25 high school basketball scores: No. 23 Eden Prairie upsets No. 6 Minnehaha Academy 78-64

Video: Eden Prairie upsets No. 6 Minnehaha



See the No. 23 team in the country beat its in-state rival.

It is an exciting time for high school basketball fans as postseason play heats up around the country.

The week kicked off Sunday with a Top 25 upset as No. 22 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) knocked off then No. 3 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) 74-65.

The upset trend continued on Tuesday as No. 23 Eden Prairie knocked off No. 6 Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis) 78-74 in a monster showdown in the Gopher State.

Also Tuesday, CIF Open Division Southern Section pool play continues with No. 20 Centennial (Corona) looking to rebound from last week's loss against Harvard-Westlake (Studio City) and No. ...

