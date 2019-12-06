Top 25 high school basketball scores: No. 4 Prolific Prep throttles No. 21 Hillcrest Prep 88-71

Video: Top 25 national high school basketball rankings

No. 1 Montverde Academy played the part with a pair of impressive wins.

A pair of surprising results kicked off the week, as Bogan (Chicago) upended No. 21 Morgan Park (Chicago) 71-68 on Tuesday night, and Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) shocked No. 16 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) 59-56 in one of the biggest upsets of the young season Wednesday.

See this week's full Top 25 schedule below.

The National High School Hoops Festival and Hoophall West take center stage this week in high school basketball, as each event features a handful of big games involved nationally ranked teams.

No. 4 Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) blew out No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com