Top 25 high school basketball scores: No. 4 Wasatch Academy knocks off No. 2 Hamilton Heights Christian 94-82
Martin Luther King weekend is crucial time for ranked teams as Spalding Hoophall Classic, Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions take center stage.
Video: Montverde Academy highlights
See the nation's No. 1 team in action.
One of the biggest weeks of the high school basketball season lies ahead as the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions, Spalding Hoophall Classic and Flyin' to the Hoop Invitational take center stage.
The Bass Pro Tournament of Champions title game saw No. 3 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) take down No. 11 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) 72-67.
Saturday night's headlining game saw No. 4 Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) take down No. 2 Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 94-82 at the Kevin Durant MLK Classic.
A trio of upsets headline Friday night as Onalaska (Wisc.) knocked off La Crosse Central (La Crosse, Wisc.) 73-61, Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.) took down No. ...
