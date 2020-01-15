Top 25 high school basketball scores: No. 7 DeMatha knocks off No. 20 Gonzaga 70-67
Martin Luther King weekend is crucial time for ranked teams as Spalding Hoophall Classic, Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions take center stage.
Video: Montverde Academy highlights
See the nation's No. 1 team in action.
One of the biggest weeks of the high school basketball season lies ahead as the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions, Spalding Hoophall Classic and Flyin' to the Hoop Invitational take center stage.
A Top 25 matchup in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference kicks off the action this week as No. 7 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) knocked off No. 20 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) 70-67 on Tuesday night.
No. 6 Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) avenged its only loss of the season on Tuesday as the Rams annihilated Newton (Covington) 86-39.
