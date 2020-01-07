Top 25 high school basketball scores: Round 2 of No. 11 Rancho Christian vs. No. 17 Sierra Canyon set for Saturday night
Thursday night features a pair of contests between ranked opponents in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.
Video: Top 25 high school basketball rankings
Upsets continue to add and drop teams in Top 10.
The unexpected results have been rolling in all season in high school basketball as the MaxPreps Top 25 rankingscontinues to experience turbulence everywhere but the No. 1 spot.
The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) has four ranked teams, with two matchups between ranked conference opponents set for the upcoming week.
No. 19 St. John's (Washington, D.C.) hosts No. 7 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) on Thursday and No. 20 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) travels to No. 13 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.). The game between No. 20 Gonzaga and No. ...
