Top 25 high school basketball scores: Spalding Hoophall Classic headlines exciting week of hoops
No. 1 Montverde Academy takes on No. 12 IMG Academy Sunday night at MLK weekend showcase.
Video: Top 10 Basketball Plays of the Week
You know it's an action-packed Top 10 when an 80-foot buzzer-beater doesn't make No. 1.
Martin Luther King Jr. weekend is a defining time for the high school basketball rankings as the Spalding Hoophall Classic headlines an exciting week of hoops action.
The headlining matchup of the weekend is a rematch of the City of Palms Classic as No. 1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) battles No. 12 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) at the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Sunday night.
Other key Sunday games at the Hoophall include No. 5 Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) vs. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Previewing Flyin' to the Hoop in Ohio
No. 6 Grayson, No. 15 Prolific Prep, No. 23 Huntington Prep among those scheduled Friday-Monday...
-
Bass Pro Tournament of Champions preview
No. 3 Oak Hill Academy and No. 11 Paul VI headline annual Missouri tourney that's one of high...
-
Spalding Hoophall Classic preview
Martin Luther King Jr. weekend showcase features 28 5-star prospects and 11 nationally ranked...
-
Top 25 girls basketball rankings
Long weekend of showcases should provide shakeup before league season gets underway.
-
Top 25 basketball scoreboard
Martin Luther King weekend is crucial time for ranked teams as Spalding Hoophall Classic, Bass...
-
Top 25 high school basketball rankings
Mater Dei, Collinsville and Lee enter during calm week as several big tournaments promise movement...