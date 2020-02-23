Top 25 high school basketball scores: WCAC semifinals kick off Sunday
A busy week of action includes postseason action from around the country.
Video: Sierra Canyon highlights
See the star-studded Trailblazers in action from the 2019-20 season.
An exciting week of postseason high school basketball kicks off on Sunday with the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament semifinals.
No. 9 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) takes on St. John's (Washington, D.C.) and No. 22 Paul VI battles Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), with a trip to Monday's championship game on the line.
Another big-time matchup on Sunday is a grudge match between No. 12 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) and Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore) for the MIAA Conference A title. The Panthers are the defending champions and won the most recent meeting between the two teams this season.
Postseason action begins this week in Texas, as ranked UIL contenders No. ...
