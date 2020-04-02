Top 25 high school girls basketball teams of all time

Video: Plays of the Year



See the best from this past year in hardwood action.

The coronavirus pandemic brought an early end to the California Interscholastic Federation state basketball tournament with the cancellation of the championship games.

That left unanswered the question of where La Jolla Country Day (La Jolla) ranks among the all-time best girls high school basketball teams. The Torreys built an impressive resume in earning the No. 1 national ranking in the MaxPreps Top 25 and the MaxPreps computer rankings. They won the Sweet 16 Invitational, the Nike Tournament of Champions, the San Diego Section Open Division Tournament and the Southern California regional tournament. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com