No. 1 ranked Montverde Academy (Fla.) breezed through its toughest test of the season last week with wins over Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) at the St. James NIBC Invitational, extending its winning streak to 40 games. The streak is one of the longest active streaks in the nation, but where does it rank among the all-time winning streak in high school boys basketball history?



MaxPreps has compiled a list of the longest high school basketball wins streaks, with the minimum total on the list starting at 50 and reaching all the way to the incredible total of 159 straight wins by Passaic (N.J.) in the 1920s.



Montverde Academy is believed to have the third-longest active streak behind Auburn (Neb.) with 48 and Rangeview (Colo.) with 45. ...

