Aaliyah Chavez, the top-ranked player in the Class of 2025, dropped 50 points Tuesday night as Monterey (Lubbock, Texas) beat Brewer (Fort Worth, Texas) 76-40 in the third round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs.

She opened the game with six points in the first period and erupted for 19 in the second quarter as the Plainsmen led 39-22 at the break. She opened the second half with a 3-pointer, her fourth straight triple, and capped her night with another trey with 80 seconds left in the game for the 50-piece.

Monterey now faces 32-5 Argyle in the regional finals with the winner heading to the state semifinals.

The 50-point performance comes on the heels of a 45-point outburst in a 91-52 win over Burges (El Paso, Texas) in the second round.

In that victory, the McDonald's All American broke her own single-season school scoring mark with 1,345 points. ...

