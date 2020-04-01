Total body workout with Katerina Kountouris No. 6: Towel-only training

Video: At-home towel workout

Watch Katerina Kountouris lead a sixth home workout.

With gyms and schools remaining closed, Katerina Kountouris brings another new innovative at-home workout to MaxPreps and the high school sports community.

Kountouris, a certified instructor, nutritionist and professional sports host, uses a towel to give high school athletes, coaches and even parents a 20-minute workout to help stay in shape as the the country deals with COVID-19.

Check back regularly at MaxPreps as Kourtouris continues to help the high school sports community in its quest to stay fit and strong-minded during these challenging times.





Workout No. 6

Using nothing but a towel

• 4 rounds

• 40-second Work

• 20-seocnd Rest

Exercises: Complete 4 rounds

1. Reverse side lunge combo (left)

2. Pike plank

3. Reverse side lunge combo (right)

4. Hamstring curl

5. Lateral sliding push-up

6. Lateral jumps

...

