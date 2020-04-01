Total body workout with Katerina Kountouris No. 6: Towel-only training
The certified trainer utilizes a towel in another home workout to benefit the high school sports community.
Video: At-home towel workout
Watch Katerina Kountouris lead a sixth home workout.
With gyms and schools remaining closed, Katerina Kountouris brings another new innovative at-home workout to MaxPreps and the high school sports community.
Kountouris, a certified instructor, nutritionist and professional sports host, uses a towel to give high school athletes, coaches and even parents a 20-minute workout to help stay in shape as the the country deals with COVID-19.Check back regularly at MaxPreps as Kourtouris continues to help the high school sports community in its quest to stay fit and strong-minded during these challenging times.
Workout No. 6
Using nothing but a towel
• 4 rounds
• 40-second Work
• 20-seocnd Rest
Exercises: Complete 4 rounds
1. Reverse side lunge combo (left)
2. Pike plank
3. Reverse side lunge combo (right)
4. Hamstring curl
5. Lateral sliding push-up
6. Lateral jumps
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
ESPN2 to re-air LeBron, Bronny games
St. Vincent-St. Mary's 2002 win over Oak Hill Academy among games to be featured.
-
Extending the Season: Te-Hina Paopao
Finally healthy, the Oregon-bound point guard led La Jolla Country Day to a national championship.
-
AMRAP workout with Katerina Kountoris
The certified trainer puts us through the paces with a quick, but effective four-exercise routine.
-
7 home workouts with Katerina Kountouris
The certified trainer helps the high school sports community fit and upbeat during COVID-19.
-
Greatest girls hoops teams of all time
Oregon City's 1996 powerhouse edges Christ the King for No. 1 spot.
-
Bates leads Sophomore All-American Team
Lincoln sensation Emoni Bates earns Player of the Year honors.