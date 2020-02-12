Toughest high school boys basketball state playoff brackets for 2019-20

Video: Grayson basketball highlights



Winning a high school basketball championship is always a challenge regardless of the state, classification or matchups — the journey always provides unique challenges to each title suitor along the way.

Today, we examine the most challenging hardwood state tournament brackets for 2019-20. The hundreds of classifications across 50 states were narrowed down to the 10 toughest this season.

Many factors went into determining the most difficult state tournament brackets, including Top 25 teams in the field, quality of favorite(s), quality of top contenders, depth and quality of the tournament field and the overall difficulty of capturing the championship.1. CIF Open Division

State Represented: California

2018-19 Winner: Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth)

Favorite(s): No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com