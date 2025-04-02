As the NCAA Women's Final Four took shape Monday, the stars of tomorrow were front and center Tuesday as the 22nd McDonald's All American game took center stage in Brooklyn.



Last year, Joyce Edwards and Sarah Strong earned co-MVP honors and made an immediate impact for South Carolina and UConn, respectively. UCLA is also making a push for the national championship behind center Lauren Betts.

On Tuesday, her sister Sienna Betts of Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), showed she is one of the next in line of future stars earning MVP honors with 16 points with seven rebounds and two assists as the West beat the East 104-82. ...

