Minnesota scoring phenom Maddyn Greenway was added to the USA Basketball U19 roster on Monday. The Providence Academy (Plymouth, Minn.) star enters her senior season third on the state's all-time scoring list at 4,454 points as the Lions chase a fifth straight title.

Greenway replaces Alivia McGill, now at the University of Florida, on the roster. She joins fellow high school players Kate Harpring of Marist (Atlanta, Ga.), Saniyah Hall of SPIRE Academy (Geneva, Ohio), Jerzy Robinson of Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), Addison Bjorn of Park Hill South (Riverside, Mo.) and Sydney Douglas of Centennial (Corona, Calif.) as the USA competes in the 2025 FIBA U19 Women's World Cup from July 12-20 in Brno, Czechia.

The high school players are also joined by MaxPreps All-Americans Sienna Betts of Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), Jazzy Davidson of Clackamas (Ore.) and Emilee Skinner of Ridgeline (Millville, Utah). ...

