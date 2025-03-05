A pair of teams ranked in the top 10 of the MaxPreps Top 25 suffered shocking upsets in the UIL Class 6A Division 1 state semfinals as Duncanville (Texas) stunned No. 8 Allen (Texas) 77-74 and Bellaire (Texas) shocked No. 4 Brennan (San Antonio, Texas) 65-57 Tuesday night.

After Allen jumped out to a 29-19 lead at the end of the first quarter following seven made 3-pointers in the period, Duncanville outscored the Eagles by 20 points over the next two quarters to take a 65-55 advantage into the final period.

Although Allen was able to come back and take a late lead after back-to-back 3-pointers from senior Antoine Shannon, a big-time steal led to an and-one from Jirehn Mitchell to give the Panthers a 75-74 lead with 41.8 seconds remaining.

Despite Allen having a chance at the tie the game in the closing seconds, a heavily contested 3-point shot from the left corner was off the mark as the Panthers held on for the thrilling victory to advance to the state title game for the first time since 2021.

Shannon scored a game-high 28 points in the loss for Allen who finished the season with a record of 34-2.

Duncanville (26-7) were led by a team-high 19 points from sophomores Beckham Black and Christopher Hunt Jr.

In the other semifinal contest, Bellaire survived a late charge from Brennan to escape with the massive upset behind 26 points, 20 rebounds and four assists from five-star Duke signee Shelton Henderson.Bellaire was all over Brennan early as the Cardinals jumped out to a 14-4 lead at the end of the first quarter before extended their advantage to 28-10 at the half. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com