Video: Kobe Bryant - From Lower Merion High School to the NBA
MaxPreps looks back as the Mamba readies for his final game.
Video: Kobe Bryant High School Highlights
Update: Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020. We look back on his career as a prep player. We wrote this article in April of 2016.
Mamba Day is upon us.
Kobe Bryant will close out 20 illustrious seasons in the NBA on Wednesday night at the Staples Center against Utah.
The Los Angeles Lakers great won five world titles, earned MVP honors in 2007-08 and finishes as the third leading scorer in NBA history.
But long before the legend was made, Kobe was a precocious prospect from Lower Merion (Ardmore, Pa.). Bryant led the Aces to their first state title in over 50 years as a senior in 1996 – averaging over 30 points per game in the process.
Watch Bryant's journey to stardom begin in southeastern Pennsylvania. ...
