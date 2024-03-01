Chloe Larry sent No. 5 Parkway (Bossier City, La.) to the finals of the Louisiana Division I Non-Select bracket in the most dramatic fashion on Thursday with a game-winning buzzer-beater from beyond half court. The heave as time expired gave the Panthers a 64-63 victory over top-seed Walker (La.) and set up a meeting with No. 2 Denham Springs on Friday for the championship.

Larry, a senior whose nickname according to the Shreveport Times is "The Quiet Assassin," was anything but quiet with the game-winner seen in the video above.

Walker had a chance to ice the game with a pair of free throws, up 63-61, but senior Ray’onna Sterling missed both as Jamie Williams grabbed the rebound.

She flipped to Larry, who took two dribbles, launched the shot and watched from the floor as the ball ripped nylon with no time on the clock. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com