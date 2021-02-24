There's No Limit to the potential of the high school basketball duo of Hercy and Mercy Miller, the sons of rapper Master P. The brothers play for one of Minnesota's top program at Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis) alongside the nation's No. 1 prospect in Chet Holmgren.

As seen in the video, the Millers and Holmgren have been Making ‘Em Say Ugh this season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, going 9-0 against in-state competition and winning by an average margin of 33.2 points per game.

Minnehaha Academy has been Breaking ‘Em Off Somethin' for several the last several seasons, winning state titles in 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019. ...

