WATCH: High school basketball team manager sinks late three-pointer in season debut

Pace Acadamy head basketball coach Sharman White wanted to make sure that all the seniors on the team at the Atlanta-area school felt honored during the team's final game of the regular season, including senior team manager Daniel Lucke. So, he gathered his team around on Tuesday and made the announcement that Lucke -- who has been in his position for the last two years -- would suit up with the team on Senior Night. All of his teammates mobbed him immediately with excitement.

The reaction he received from the kids on the team would pale in comparison to the reaction he received when he not only dressed for Friday's game, an 81-47 win over the Lovett School Lions, but also got a chance to play in that game.

With the game out of reach for their opponents, Lucke was given his opportunity to take the floor. While some might have initially thought that this was just an act of kindness done so the senior could at least have his name in the box score, Lucke put those patronizing beliefs to rest in the finals seconds of the game. After getting the ball, Lucke sprinted down the court, slowed down and pulled off a behind-the-back crossover on an opponent, caused the poor defender to fall down hard, and sunk a three-point shot just before time expired. His excitement carried him over to the student section, where seemingly everyone on that side of the gym joined in celebration.

Because that was play was so great, here it is from another angle on the court.

It would be incredibly difficult to check this, but it would come as no surprise if this was, bar none, the most impressive performance from a team manager that was allowed to play in garbage time on a school's senior night. Surely this is something Lucke will remember for the rest of his life.