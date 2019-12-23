Watch: Malachi Wideman wins City of Palms Classic slam dunk contest

Video: City of Palms Classic slam dunk contest

Malachi Wideman wins annual showcase in Florida.

It was no ordinary slam dunk contest Sunday night at the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla., as Malachi Wideman of Venice (Fla.) threw down a 360 between-the-legs attempt to win over Samson Ruzhentsev of Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.).

Wideman wowed the crowd with a buzzer-beating perfect score in the final round, tying Ruzhentsev to send the contest to one final dunk.

After finishing runner-up in the slam dunk contest last year, the 6-foot-5 wing earned four perfect scores on Sunday and put on a show to leave the arena buzzing.

As seen in the video above, the two-sport Florida State commit threw down a handful of spectacular dunks at Suncoast Credit Union Arena that left no doubt in the minds of the judges.





After hitting the game winning free throws in the City of Palms Classic Signature Series title game earlier in the day, Ruzhenstsev ultimately ran out of gas on his final attempt. ...

