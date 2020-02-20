Watch: 'The Bachelor' contender Madison Prewett was a high school basketball star
Alabama native was four-time state champion at Lee-Scott Academy.
Video: Madison Prewett high school basketball highlights
Starred at Lee-Scott Academy prior to schooling Peter.
Depending on your source for 'The Bachelor' news, Madison Prewett may or may not be this season's winner. No spoilers here, tune in next week for the latest developments in what may be the "most dramatic season ever."
Should Madison receive the coveted final rose from Peter Weber, it won't be the first big competition she has won.
Prewett was a big time high school basketball player, helping Lee-Scott Academy (Auburn) win Alabama Independent School Association state titles in 2011, 2012 and 2013. See her in action in the video above.
She was coached at Lee-Scott Academy by her father Chad, who is now Director of Operation for Auburn University men's basketball under Bruce Pearl. ...
