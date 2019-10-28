MaxPreps Photos of the Month: September

Video: September Photos of the Month

MaxPreps is known for its outstanding freelance professional photographers that cover high school sports, and the stellar images they captured are highlighted in the pro galleries.

Here are 10 of the best photos published during the month of September from our network of photographers across the nation.{PAGEBREAK}{PAGEBREAK}{PAGEBREAK}{PAGEBREAK}{PAGEBREAK}{PAGEBREAK}{PAGEBREAK}{PAGEBREAK}{PAGEBREAK}

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com