MaxPreps Top 10 High School Football Games of the Week
New Jersey power St. Joseph Regional hosts Baltimore's St. Frances Academy; Mater Dei heads east to take on St. John's.
Video: Top 10 Games of the Week
Seven Top 25 teams are featured this week.
No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) looks to keep alive its perfect record against out-of-state opponents during the MaxPreps era (since 2004) when the Monarchs travel to Washington D.C. to face a very talented St. John's squad.
The Monarchs are 7-0 in such games and 6-0 since 2017.
And while the national eyes will be on the Monarchs and Cadets, the Game of the Week is going down in New Jersey between No. 12 St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) and No. 5 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore). ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
