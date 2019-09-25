MaxPreps Top 10 High School Football Games of the Week

Video: Top 10 Games of the Week

Seven Top 25 teams are featured this week.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) looks to keep alive its perfect record against out-of-state opponents during the MaxPreps era (since 2004) when the Monarchs travel to Washington D.C. to face a very talented St. John's squad.

The Monarchs are 7-0 in such games and 6-0 since 2017.

And while the national eyes will be on the Monarchs and Cadets, the Game of the Week is going down in New Jersey between No. 12 St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) and No. 5 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore). ...

