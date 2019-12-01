2019 CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Game pairings announced

Video: St. John Bosco upsets No. 1 Mater Dei



Bosco plays De La Salle in Open finals, one of 27 match-ups announced Sunday.

Here are the pairings of the 2019 California Interscholastic Federation Regional Football Championship Bowl Games, just released by the CIF.

The games pit winners of 50 section champions throughout the state and the winners of games Friday and Saturday will meet for state bowl titles Dec. 15-16.

Open Division participants — the top teams from North and South — were handpicked and advance straight to state finals. Open Division

De La Salle (Concord) vs. St. John Bosco (Bellflower)at Cerritos College, Norwalk, Dec. ...

