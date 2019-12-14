2019 high school football state champions
Comprehensive look at high school football champions from across the country.
Video: Dutch Fork wins 5A title in South Carolina
Program ends season with state title for the fourth consecutive year.
MaxPreps is your home for high school football state playoff coverage. Here is a list of the state champions in each division from across America. Click here to find tournaments in your state.
2019-20 High School Football State Champions
Alabama
7A — Thompson (Alabaster) def. Central (Phenix City), 40-146A — Oxford def. Spanish Fort, 14-13
5A — Central of Clay County (Lineville) def. Pleasant Grove, 30-27
4A — UMS-Wright Prep (Mobile) def. Jacksonville, 28-17
3A — Piedmont def. Mobile Christian, 26-24
2A — Fyffe def. Reeltown (Notasulga), 56-7
1A — Lanett def. ...
