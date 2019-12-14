2019 high school football state champions





Video: Dutch Fork wins 5A title in South Carolina



Program ends season with state title for the fourth consecutive year.





2019-20 High School Football State Champions

Alabama

7A — Thompson (Alabaster) def. Central (Phenix City), 40-14

6A — Oxford def. Spanish Fort, 14-135A — Central of Clay County (Lineville) def. Pleasant Grove, 30-274A — UMS-Wright Prep (Mobile) def. Jacksonville, 28-173A — Piedmont def. Mobile Christian, 26-242A — Fyffe def. Reeltown (Notasulga), 56-71A — Lanett def. ...

