2019 MaxPreps High School Freshmen All-American Football Team

Video: Arch Manning 2019 highlights



On paper, some may have had slightly better stats.

In reality, none performed under a fraction of the weight expectations as Newman (La.) quarterback Arch Manning.

The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning thrived at their alma mater as a freshman, throwing for 2,407 yards and 34 touchdowns, helping Newman to a 7-0 start and a 9-2 season overall.

Manning entered the season as the No. 2 ranked quarterback in his class according to Recruiting Brain, a college scouting service that focuses on identifying top young recruits. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com