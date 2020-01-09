2019 MaxPreps High School Freshmen All-American Football Team

Arch Manning is Player of the Year, leading nation's top players from Class of 2023.

Video: Arch Manning 2019 highlights

Watch MaxPreps Freshman of the Year pile up many of his 34 touchdown passes. 

On paper, some may have had slightly better stats.

In reality, none performed under a fraction of the weight expectations as Newman (La.) quarterback Arch Manning.

The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning thrived at their alma mater as a freshman, throwing for 2,407 yards and 34 touchdowns, helping Newman to a 7-0 start and a 9-2 season overall.

Manning entered the season as the No. 2 ranked quarterback in his class according to Recruiting Brain, a college scouting service that focuses on identifying top young recruits. ...

