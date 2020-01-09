2019 MaxPreps High School Freshmen All-American Football Team
Arch Manning is Player of the Year, leading nation's top players from Class of 2023.
Video: Arch Manning 2019 highlights
On paper, some may have had slightly better stats.
In reality, none performed under a fraction of the weight expectations as Newman (La.) quarterback Arch Manning.
The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning thrived at their alma mater as a freshman, throwing for 2,407 yards and 34 touchdowns, helping Newman to a 7-0 start and a 9-2 season overall.
Manning entered the season as the No. 2 ranked quarterback in his class according to Recruiting Brain, a college scouting service that focuses on identifying top young recruits. ...
