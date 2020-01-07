2019 MaxPreps High School Junior All-American Football Team

Video: Emeka Egbuka highlights

The Junior Football Player of the Year had a monster year for Steilacoom.

Emeka Egbuka of Steilacoom (Wash.) had a monster junior campaign on both sides of the ball for the 2A state runner-ups and is this year's MaxPreps Junior High School Football Player of the Year.

He had 83 receptions for 1,607 yards and 25 touchdowns to go with eight interceptions on defense. The 5-star athlete also had five scores on the ground.

Egbuka is one of five first- or second-team players selected from the Evergreen State.

Florida, Texas and California are the only states with more players. ...

