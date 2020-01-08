2019 MaxPreps High School Sophomore All-American Football Team

Video: Quinn Ewers highlights

The Sophomore Player of the Year had a huge season for Southlake Carroll.

There were a handful of players in consideration for the MaxPreps Sophomore Player of the Year but the honor goes to Southlake Carroll's (Texas) Quinn Ewers. He put up big-time numbers against some of the best high school football teams in the Lone Star State.

Ewers threw for over 4,000 yards and had 45 touchdowns against three interceptions. He also completed over 72 percent of his passes and rushed for nearly 600 yards and nine more scores while leading the Dragons to a Top 25 finish. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com