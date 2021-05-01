Coming off a 2020 national championship crowned by MaxPreps, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) added another impressive feat Friday night at the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland. With four more selections of former players in the second and third rounds, the Ascenders broke the record for most picks by a single high school in a single draft.

The selection of tight end Tre' McKitty by the Los Angeles Chargers late the third round gave IMG its fifth former player in two days, breaking the previous mark of four.

Considering there are four more rounds Saturday, the Ascenders — with possibly four more selections — figure to shatter the old mark, which was held previously by the same Ascenders (in 2020) and St. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com