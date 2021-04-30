Since 1990, there had been 19 quarterbacks selected as the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. On Thursday, Trevor Lawrence made 20. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound signal caller from Cartersville (Ga.) was just announced by commissioner Roger Goodell as the top pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lawrence was the fourth straight quarterback selected No. 1 overall. He is the second Georgia signal caller since 2011 to come off the board first, joining Cam Newton of Westlake (Atlanta).

The Clemson star was a slam dunk pick at No. 1 and has been viewed in that light since his high school days. ...

