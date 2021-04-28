Draft experts expect five quarterbacks to be taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, which starts Thursday. And to no one's surprise, Trevor Lawrence is expected to go No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After all, from high high school football days at Cartersville (Ga.) to leading the Clemson Tigers to a 39-3 mark with a National Championship, Lawrence has stood above most other quarterbacks, including the other four QBs expected to go in the first round.

Lawrence was 53-3 as a four-year varsity starter at Cartersville, winning two state titles while posting nearly a 6-to-1 career touchdown-to-interception ratio.

His senior year, the projected top pick put an exclamation point on an impressive Hurricane career by passing for 3,290 yards and 41 touchdowns against one interception. ...

