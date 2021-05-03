Dozens of high school football players every year miss the attention of experts and recruiters and eventually go on to productive college careers. But those surprise kids or late bloomers making it all the way the the NFL are extremely rare.



Here are 10 of the biggest surprise under-the-radar recruits who were selected in last week's 2021 NFL Draft.



1. Trey Lance

Marshall (Minn.) | Quarterback

Third pick (first round) | San Francisco 49ers

Though clearly recognized as a top athlete, Lance was projected more of a running back or safety, or even basketball player, coming out of Marshall. He had a late growth spurt. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com