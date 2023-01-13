Quarterback Connor Cuff and head coach Scott Surratt led Carthage (Texas) to an historic ninth state championship in school history and the No. 1 ranking in the Small Town Top 25 high school football rankings. As a result, they also head the MaxPreps Small Town All-America Team.



Cuff was the offensive player of the game in the Class 4A Division II championship game where Carthage defeated Wimberley 42-0. He threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for a score. For the season, he threw for over 4,000 yards and 52 touchdowns in leading Carthage to a 16-0 record. ...

