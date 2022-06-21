c2de7a4a-5ceb-ec11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784-original.jpg

No. 10 North Shore (Houston)

Head coach: Jon Kay | Record: 103-17, ninth season

2021 record: 15-1 | National ranking: No. 13

Last five years: 68-7 | State championships: 5 (2003, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021)

Players to watch

WR David Amador

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 185

Status: Committed to UTSA | Class: Senior (2023)

DB Jayven Anderson

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 215

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

QB Kaleb Bailey

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 185

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Sophomore (2025)

DB Jacoby Davis

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 175

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

DB Devin Sanchez

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 170

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Sophomore (2025)

Key dates

Aug. 25 — vs. The Woodlands

Sept. 9 — vs. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 