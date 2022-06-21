fcfb7210-77eb-ec11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784-original.jpg

No. 11 Buford (Ga.)

Head coach: Bryant Appling | Record: 41-3, fourth season

2021 record: 14-1 | National ranking: Not ranked

Last five years: 62-8 | State championships: 14 (1978, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2019, 2020, 2021)

Players to watch

ATH K.J. Bolden

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 185

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)

ATH KingJoseph Edwards

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 245

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)

RB Justice Haynes

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 195

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

DE Eddrick Houston

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 230

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)

QB Dylan Wittke

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 195

Status: Committed to Virginia Tech | Class: Senior (2023)

Key dates

Aug. 19 — vs. ...

