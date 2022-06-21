fd18ece4-77eb-ec11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784-original.jpg

No. 12 Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Head coach: Jason Mohns | Record: 114-15, 11th season

2021 record: 12-1 | National ranking: No. 14

Last five years: 53-8 | State championships: 13 (1995, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021)

Players to watch

ATH Joseph Clark IV

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 195

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)

QB Devon Dampier

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 190

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

WR Deric English

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 210

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

RB Jaedon Matthews

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 170

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)

DB Cole Shivers

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 165

Status: Committed to Northwestern | Class: Senior (2023)

Key dates

Sept. 2 — vs. ...

