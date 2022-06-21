No. 12 Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
Head coach: Jason Mohns | Record: 114-15, 11th season
2021 record: 12-1 | National ranking: No. 14
Last five years: 53-8 | State championships: 13 (1995, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021)
Players to watch
ATH Joseph Clark IV
Height: 5-11 | Weight: 195
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)
QB Devon Dampier
Height: 6-0 | Weight: 190
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
WR Deric English
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 210
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
RB Jaedon Matthews
Height: 5-10 | Weight: 170
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)
DB Cole Shivers
Height: 5-10 | Weight: 165
Status: Committed to Northwestern | Class: Senior (2023)
Key dates
Sept. 2 — vs. ...
