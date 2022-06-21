No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

Head coach: Mark Freeman | Record: 72-15, eighth season

2021 record: 13-1 | National ranking: No. 16

Last five years: 62-5 | State championships: 4 (1982, 2019, 2020, 2021)

Players to watch

DB Anquon Fegans



Height: 6-1 | Weight: 180

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Sophomore (2025)

DB Tony Mitchell



Height: 6-2 | Weight: 180

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

OL Stanton Ramil



Height: 6-7 | Weight: 310

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

QB Zach Sims



Height: 6-2 | Weight: 185

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)

DL Peter Woods



Height: 6-4 | Weight: 265

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

Key dates

Aug. 19 — vs. No. 11 Buford (Ga.) at Milton (Ga.) High School

Aug. 26 — vs. ...

