No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)
Head coach: Mark Freeman | Record: 72-15, eighth season
2021 record: 13-1 | National ranking: No. 16
Last five years: 62-5 | State championships: 4 (1982, 2019, 2020, 2021)
Players to watch
DB Anquon Fegans
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 180
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Sophomore (2025)
DB Tony Mitchell
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 180
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
OL Stanton Ramil
Height: 6-7 | Weight: 310
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
QB Zach Sims
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 185
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)
DL Peter Woods
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 265
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
Key dates
Aug. 19 — vs. No. 11 Buford (Ga.) at Milton (Ga.) High School
Aug. 26 — vs. ...
